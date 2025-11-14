Government allocates GH₵150 million for Black Stars’ 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign

The Government of Ghana has allocated GH₵150 million to support the Black Stars as they prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The announcement was made by the Minister of Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, on Thursday, November 13, 2025, during the presentation of the 2026 Budget Statement and Economic Policy to Parliament.

According to Dr Forson, the allocation demonstrates the government’s ongoing commitment to strengthening national teams and expanding sports development across the country.

“The government’s sustained investment in sports yielded impressive results, with the Black Stars qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup,” he stated. He added that “an amount of GH¢150 million has been allocated for the Black Stars to participate in the World Cup.”

ALSO READ: Otto Addo provides injury update on Salisu and Asare ahead of Japan clash

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister explained that the funds will support the team’s preparations, logistics and overall participation in the global tournament, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. He emphasised that government sees sports as an important contributor to national pride, youth development and Ghana’s international profile.

Dr Forson also noted that the support for the Black Stars is part of a broader agenda to invest in talent development and modern sporting infrastructure. As part of this effort, government has introduced additional programmes aimed at nurturing the next generation of athletes across the country.

Ghana will learn its group-stage opponents for the 2026 World Cup when the official draw takes place in Washington, DC, on December 5. The Black Stars will be seeking a strong campaign, supported by what government describes as a renewed commitment to properly resourcing the nation’s flagship football team.