Otto Addo provides injury update on Salisu and Asare ahead of Japan clash

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has provided an update on the fitness of defender Mohammed Salisu, who joined Ghana’s camp late due to an injury concern ahead of their international friendly against Japan in the 2025 Kirin Challenge Cup.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference in Nagoya, Addo explained that the defender sustained a knock during his last league game in France and had been receiving treatment before travelling to join the team in Asia.

“Salisu suffered an injury after his last match in France, so he was getting some treatment, and that’s why he came late,” Addo told reporters. “We will see today if he can train. Due to the time difference and long travel, we have to assess how he feels before deciding if he can play.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The coach also confirmed that a few other players are managing minor fitness issues but expressed confidence that the squad will be fully fit for Friday’s encounter. The Black Stars trained on Wednesday evening, with 19 players taking part in preparations for the first of two friendlies on their Asian tour.

Despite some absences among his regular starters, Addo expressed faith in the youthful group he has assembled, saying the team has both quality and hunger to compete against any opponent.

“We have a lot of young, hungry players on board. On bad days, we can struggle, but on good days, we can beat anyone,” he said. “We showed at the last World Cup that we were close to beating Portugal and managed to defeat South Korea. I believe we have a competitive team, and we are looking forward to taking the next step.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Addo acknowledged that facing Japan will be a difficult test, especially given their impressive form, which includes a remarkable 3–2 victory over Brazil. However, he remains optimistic that Ghana’s youthful energy and growing cohesion will produce positive results as the team builds momentum towards the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.