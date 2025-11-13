Super Eagles and NFF settle bonus dispute ahead of crucial Gabon World Cup Play-Off

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are poised for their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup African qualifier semi-final against Gabon, following a brief but significant training boycott over unpaid bonuses and allowances.

On Tuesday, 11 November 2025, the squad, including players and officials, refused to train at their base in Rabat, Morocco. The protest arose due to delays and non-payment of agreed bonuses and camp allowances, with some payments reportedly pending since 2019.

The dispute threatened to disrupt preparations for Thursday’s play-off match at the Prince Héritier Moulay El Hassan Stadium, scheduled to kick off at 16:00 GMT. The winner will advance to the final stage of Africa’s path to the 2026 World Cup, which will take place in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Following intensive mediation involving the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), the squad, and the National Sports Commission, team captain William Troost-Ekong confirmed the resolution on X (formerly Twitter):

ADVERTISEMENT

Issue RESOLVED. Outstanding financials cleared and on the ground. Team is UNITED and focused as before on representing NIGERIA with our maximum for the games ahead.

Neither the NFF nor the players provided full disclosure of the payments made or the precise terms of the resolution.

ALSO READ: Super Eagles boycott training over unpaid allowances ahead of Gabon clash

The team held their final training session in Rabat on Wednesday at 17:00 local time in preparation for the semi-final against Gabon, scheduled for Thursday, 13 November, at 17:00 West African Time at the Prince Héritier Moulay El Hassan Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT