18 players report for Ghana’s Black Stars in Nagoya ahead of Kirin Cup opener

The Ghana Black Stars are now camped at the Ana Crowne Plaza Hotel, Nagoya in Japan, ahead of their friendly against Japan on Friday, 14 November 2025 in the Kirin Challenge Cup 2025. 16 players arrived on Tuesday, joining two home-based stars who left Accra on Sunday: Kelvin Nkrumah and Prince Owusu.

Head coach Otto Addo has 18 players in camp so far as part of the build-up to the Japan clash. Meanwhile, additional players are expected to join the group on Wednesday: Benjamin Asare, who featured for Accra Hearts of Oak SC in Sunday’s Super Clash against Asante Kotoko SC, as well as Christopher Bonsu Baah and Prince Osei Owusu and Mohammed Salisu.

The Black Stars will hold their first training session in Nagoya on Wednesday, 12 November. Notably, media coverage suggests that the team arrived not just sharply on schedule, but in style—displaying coordinated looks and a strong sense of unity upon their arrival in Japan.

As Ghana continue preparations for the upcoming friendlies, Coach Addo will be looking to fine-tune his squad ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign. Participation in the Kirin Challenge Cup allows the Black Stars to test new combinations against high-calibre Asian opposition.

