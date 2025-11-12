Super Eagles boycott training over unpaid allowances ahead of Gabon clash

Nigeria’s preparations for Thursday’s decisive 2026 FIFA World Cup play-off against Gabon suffered a major setback after players and technical staff boycotted training on Tuesday in Rabat, Morocco.

The protest, sources say, stems from long-standing unpaid bonuses and allowances owed by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), with some arrears reportedly dating as far back as 2019. The outstanding payments include bonuses from the ongoing 2026 World Cup qualifying series as well as allowances from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The entire squad, featuring high-profile names such as Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, refused to train at their Moroccan base, insisting the matter be resolved before continued preparations.

AFCON 2023: Kano fans hail Super Eagles victory over Cameroon [Twitter:@NFF]

"Once resolution is found we will be the first to confirm," Super Eagles captain, William Troost-Ekong said in his post on X (formerly Twitter).

"All we want and continue to do is focus on the big games ahead.”

The team was scheduled to train at the Moulay Hassan Stadium but remained at the hotel as officials entered emergency meetings with senior NFF executives.

The boycott has cast uncertainty over final preparations for Thursday’s African play-off semi-final, scheduled for 16:00 GMT. Team sources, however, suggest the Super Eagles are expected to resume training on Wednesday should a compromise be reached.

Shettima in the stadium as Super Eagles beat South Africa in AFCON semi-final [Presidency]

The NFF has faced heavy criticism from fans, with many Nigerians urging swift action to prevent a repeat of bonus-related disputes that have historically disrupted major campaigns. Similar incidents were recorded at the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup and the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, where players threatened strike action over unpaid entitlements.

Nigeria must beat Gabon to keep their World Cup hopes alive. The winner of Thursday’s match will face either Cameroon or DR Congo in Sunday’s African play-off final, with the winner progressing to next March’s intercontinental playoff tournament. That six-team competition will ultimately determine two African slots at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Nigeria, three-time African champions, missed out on the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and are desperate for a return to football’s biggest stage. Any disruption to their preparations could prove decisive, especially against a Gabon team enjoying a resurgence in African football.

