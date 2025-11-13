All You Need to Know About Africa’s 2025 FIFA World Cup Play-Offs in Morocco

Africa’s final ticket to the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be decided in Rabat, Morocco, where four continental heavyweights, Nigeria, Cameroon, DR Congo and Gabon, will compete in a high-stakes, winner-takes-all mini-tournament.

Why the Play-Offs?

The first round of CAF qualifying for the FIFA World Cup 2026 concluded on Tuesday, 14 October 2025, with nine African nations securing direct qualification for next year’s global showpiece in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

However, one final slot remains open. The four best runners-up from the CAF qualifying groups, Nigeria, Cameroon, DR Congo and Gabon, will battle in a continental play-off to determine which team progresses to the FIFA Inter-Continental Play-Off Tournament in March 2026. The winner of that global contest will earn Africa’s potential tenth World Cup slot.

When and Where Are the Play-Offs?

The CAF African Play-Offs will take place from Thursday, 13 November to Sunday, 16 November 2025, in Rabat, Morocco.

All matches will be played in a centralised format across two venues: El Barid Stadium and Prince Moulay El Hassan Sports Complex.

Tournament Format

The mini-tournament will consist of three knockout matches: two semi-finals and a final. Each game is a single-leg tie, meaning there will be no second legs or aggregate scores.

Match Structure:

Semi-final 1: Nigeria vs Gabon

Semi-final 2: Cameroon vs DR Congo

Final: Winners of the two semi-finals

The winner of the final will qualify for the FIFA Inter-Continental Play-Off in March 2026.

Fixtures and Kick-Off Times

Semi-finals – Thursday, 13 November 2025 (Rabat)

Match 1: Nigeria vs Gabon – 16:00 GMT

Match 2: Cameroon vs DR Congo – 19:00 GMT

Final – Sunday, 16 November 2025 (Rabat)

Venue: Prince Héritier Moulay El Hassan Stadium

Kick-off: 19:00 GMT

What Is at Stake?

The winner of the Rabat play-off will advance to the FIFA Inter-Continental Play-Off Tournament in March 2026. This global event will bring together teams from different confederations to compete for the final spots at the 2026 World Cup. A successful run there would secure a historic qualification, completing Africa’s lineup for the expanded 48-team tournament.

The Road to the World Cup 2026

