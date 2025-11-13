Pulse logo
All You Need to Know About Africa's 2025 FIFA World Cup Play-Offs in Morocco

13 November 2025 at 11:24
Africa’s 2025 FIFA World Cup Play-Offs
Africa’s 2025 FIFA World Cup Play-Offs

Africa’s final ticket to the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be decided in Rabat, Morocco, where four continental heavyweights, Nigeria, Cameroon, DR Congo and Gabon, will compete in a high-stakes, winner-takes-all mini-tournament.

Why the Play-Offs?

The first round of CAF qualifying for the FIFA World Cup 2026 concluded on Tuesday, 14 October 2025, with nine African nations securing direct qualification for next year’s global showpiece in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

However, one final slot remains open. The four best runners-up from the CAF qualifying groups, Nigeria, Cameroon, DR Congo and Gabon, will battle in a continental play-off to determine which team progresses to the FIFA Inter-Continental Play-Off Tournament in March 2026. The winner of that global contest will earn Africa’s potential tenth World Cup slot.

When and Where Are the Play-Offs?

The CAF African Play-Offs will take place from Thursday, 13 November to Sunday, 16 November 2025, in Rabat, Morocco.

All matches will be played in a centralised format across two venues: El Barid Stadium and Prince Moulay El Hassan Sports Complex.

Tournament Format

The mini-tournament will consist of three knockout matches: two semi-finals and a final. Each game is a single-leg tie, meaning there will be no second legs or aggregate scores.

Match Structure:

  • Semi-final 1: Nigeria vs Gabon

  • Semi-final 2: Cameroon vs DR Congo

  • Final: Winners of the two semi-finals

The winner of the final will qualify for the FIFA Inter-Continental Play-Off in March 2026.

Fixtures and Kick-Off Times

  • Semi-finals – Thursday, 13 November 2025 (Rabat)

  • Match 1: Nigeria vs Gabon – 16:00 GMT

  • Match 2: Cameroon vs DR Congo – 19:00 GMT

  • Final – Sunday, 16 November 2025 (Rabat)

  • Venue: Prince Héritier Moulay El Hassan Stadium

  • Kick-off: 19:00 GMT

What Is at Stake?

The winner of the Rabat play-off will advance to the FIFA Inter-Continental Play-Off Tournament in March 2026. This global event will bring together teams from different confederations to compete for the final spots at the 2026 World Cup. A successful run there would secure a historic qualification, completing Africa’s lineup for the expanded 48-team tournament.

The Road to the World Cup 2026

For Nigeria, Cameroon, DR Congo and Gabon, the path is simple but demanding: win two matches in Rabat and one more in the global play-off to secure a place at the World Cup. Each nation will be determined to seize this last opportunity to represent Africa on football’s biggest stage in 2026.

