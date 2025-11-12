Ronaldo finally reveals when he plans to retire

Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed he is nearing the end of his illustrious career, revealing that he expects to retire from football within “one or two years”.

Speaking via video call at a Saudi-hosted global summit on tourism and investment, part of the Tourise Summit in Riyadh, the 40-year-old striker said he is still enjoying the game but understands that time is running out at the top level.

“Let’s be honest, when I mean soon, it’s probably one or two years I’ll still be at the game,” he said.

I’m the most complete player in football history - Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo, who plays his club football in Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr, remains football’s all-time leading men’s international scorer with 143 goals. Across club and country, he has scored 953 goals and continues to chase the milestone of 1,000 goals.

Despite his advancing age, he insists he still feels strong: “I feel very good in this moment. I score goals, I still feel quick and sharp. I’m enjoying my game in the national team.”

The former Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus star made his professional debut in 2002 and has spent more than two decades at the top of the sport.

Cristiano Ronaldo

“I gave everything for football. I’ve been in the game for the last 25 years. I did everything, I have many records in the different scenarios in the clubs and also in the national teams. I’m really proud. So let’s enjoy the moment, live the moment,” he added.

With Portugal on the brink of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Ronaldo confirmed that next year’s tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico will be his final appearance at football’s biggest stage. When asked if it would be his last World Cup, he replied: “Definitely, yes. I will be 41 years old and I think this will be the moment in the big competition.”

Portugal will seal qualification if they beat the Republic of Ireland on Thursday. Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner and UEFA Euro 2016 champion, has won nearly every major honour in football, though the World Cup remains one of the few trophies missing from his historic career.