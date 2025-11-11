Otto Addo Names 22-Man Black Stars Squad for Kirin Cup Friendlies - All You Need to Know

Head coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo has announced his 22-man squad for the upcoming Kirin Cup friendlies against Japan and South Korea later this month. The matches are scheduled for November 14 at Toyota Stadium in Aichi, Japan, and November 18 at Seoul World Cup Stadium in South Korea.

The squad combines experienced internationals with promising young talent as the Black Stars continue preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Full Squad List

ALSO READ: 6 key Black Stars players to miss upcoming Japan and South Korea friendlies

Goalkeepers

ADVERTISEMENT

Benjamin Asare

Joseph Anang (St. Patrick’s Athletic)

Lawrence Ati Zigi (St. Gallen)

Benjamin Asare (Accra Hearts of Oak)

Defenders

Mohammed Salisu

Derrick Kohn (Union Berlin)

Jerome Opoku (Istanbul Basaksehir)

Jonas Adjetey (FC Basel)

Caleb Yirenkyi (FC Nordsjaelland)

Gideon Mensah (AJ Auxerre)

Mohammed Salisu (AS Monaco)

Ebenezer Annan (Saint-Étienne)

Kojo Oppong Peprah (OGC Nice)

Alidu Seidu (Stade Rennes)

ADVERTISEMENT

Midfielders

Abu Francis (Toulouse)

Prince Owusu (Medeama SC)

Kwasi Sibo (Real Oviedo)

Kamaldeen Sulemana (Atalanta)

Christopher Bonsu Baah (Al-Qadsiah)

Forwards

ADVERTISEMENT

Kelvin Nkrumah (Medeama SC)

Prince Osei Owusu (CF Montréal)

Brandon Thomas-Asante (Coventry City)

Prince Adu Kwabena (FC Viktoria Plzeň)

Antoine Semenyo (AFC Bournemouth)

ALSO READ: Hearts of Oak and Hussein Mohammed apologise for misconduct after Kotoko defeat

Squad Breakdown

ADVERTISEMENT

The goalkeeping department features Benjamin Asare, Lawrence Ati Zigi, and Joseph Anang, offering a balance of local and international experience.

In defence, the squad includes established internationals Mohammed Salisu, Gideon Mensah, and Alidu Seidu, complemented by emerging talents Jonas Adjetey, Caleb Yirenkyi, Derrick Kohn, Jerome Opoku, Ebenezer Annan, and Kojo Oppong Peprah.

Midfield creativity will be provided by Kamaldeen Sulemana and Abu Francis, while Prince Owusu, Kwasi Sibo, and Christopher Bonsu Baah offer depth and dynamism.

ALSO READ: GFA charges Hearts of Oak and midfielder Hussein Mohammed over Super clash misconduct

Up front, experienced forwards Antoine Semenyo and Brandon Thomas-Asante will be joined by exciting newcomers Kelvin Nkrumah, Prince Adu Kwabena, and Prince Osei Owusu, all eager to establish themselves in the senior team.

ADVERTISEMENT

New Faces to Watch

Prince Adu Kwabena, formerly of Bechem United, has impressed with consistent performances for FC Viktoria Plzeň in the Czech Republic.

Prince Osei Owusu, a CF Montréal striker, previously played for Toronto FC, scoring nine goals in 31 appearances. He was born in Wertheim, Germany.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kelvin Nkrumah of Medeama SC has been one of the standout performers in the Ghana Premier League this season, helping his club to second place and winning gold with the Black Satellites at the 2024 African Games.

Looking Ahead