No Government funding for Black Stars’ Asia Tour, GFA confirms

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed that the government is not providing any financial support for the Black Stars’ international friendly matches against Japan and South Korea.

The senior national team is currently on an Asian tour as part of preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, which begin next year. Otto Addo’s side will face Japan in the Kirin Challenge Cup on Friday, 14 November, before travelling to Seoul to play South Korea on 18 November.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ultimate Sports Show, GFA Communications Director, Henry Asante Twum, explained that although the Ministry of Sports and Recreation was informed about the tour, both matches are being fully funded by the host nations.

“The games will be funded by the two teams that invited the Black Stars; we did not take any money from the ministry,” he stated. “Even though the GFA President informed the sector minister of these matches, there is no funding from their end. They gave us their blessing to proceed, but without financial support,” he added.

Mr Asante Twum further clarified that players will not receive the usual winning bonuses associated with competitive fixtures. Instead, they will be paid daily allowances, commonly known as per diems, during their stay in Asia. “There will be no winning bonuses; only the agreed per diem between the GFA and the players,” he said.

He added that this arrangement is consistent with the GFA’s policy for friendly matches, which are regarded primarily as technical and tactical exercises rather than financially incentivised competitions.

Otto Addo has named a 22-man squad for the Asia tour, with 19 players already participating in the team’s first training session in Nagoya, Japan, on Wednesday. The remaining players are expected to arrive before Friday’s fixture.