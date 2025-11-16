Could Abu Francis Return for the World Cup?

Ghana's midfielder, Abu Francis is facing a race against time to be fit for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but early medical assessments suggest his chances of returning sooner than initially feared are improving.The 24-year-old suffered a double fracture of the tibia and fibula in his right leg after a collision with Japan’s Ao Tanaka in Friday’s international friendly in Aichi.

The injury, which appeared severe from the moment he went down, prompted immediate concern from his teammates and technical staff.Francis underwent surgery at the Toyota Memorial Hospital, and according to updates from the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the procedure was “successful and without complications.”

He is expected to remain under observation for at least a week before being flown back to France.What is raising optimism, however, is the preliminary prognosis. Medical teams from Toyota Hospital, Toulouse FC, and the GFA, who have established constant three-way communication, believe Abu’s recovery timeline could be shorter than the typical 6–8 months associated with such fractures.

Sources close to the Black Stars medical team indicate that internal assessments suggest Francis “may return to competitive action earlier than expected”, potentially opening the door for a surprise return ahead of the 2026 World Cup in June.

A member of the Black Stars medical staff has been assigned to stay with the player in Japan during the acute phase of his rehabilitation. Additionally, a senior technical team official will accompany Francis from Japan to France once he is discharged to ensure he transitions smoothly into Toulouse’s long-term recovery programme.

Leading the coordination is Dr. Prince Pambo, head of the Black Stars medical unit, who has been working closely with Toulouse FC’s medical team and Japanese surgeons.The GFA confirmed that top officials, including members of the Black Stars Committee and technical staff, visited Francis at the hospital to offer support. In a statement, the Association said it was "grateful for the cooperation and swift medical response" and reaffirmed its commitment to helping the midfielder return to full fitness.Francis recently sealed a move to Toulouse FC from Cercle Brugge.

His strong form at club level had impressed Black Stars coach Otto Addo enough to hand him a starting role against Japan.While nothing is guaranteed, the possibility of an accelerated recovery offers hope for both player and country. With the World Cup only months away, the Black Stars will be watching his progress carefully, especially as the midfielder was expected to play a crucial role heading into the tournament.

Japan won Friday's match 2–0, and Ghana will face South Korea next on November 18. But the spotlight now shifts from preparations on the pitch to Francis’ rehabilitation, one that may yet end with him wearing Ghana’s colours on football’s biggest stage.