Sports Ministry to roll out E-Ticketing system to boost transparency at stadiums

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Kofi Adams, has announced plans by his ministry to introduce an electronic ticketing system at the country’s sports stadiums in a bid to promote transparency and curb revenue leakages.

Appearing before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Tuesday, 4th November 2025, to answer questions on infractions cited in the Auditor-General’s report, the Minister explained that the move is directed at addressing concerns about fake ticket printing and poor revenue accountability at sports facilities.

Mr Adams said,

There are a number of steps that we’re also introducing when we improve networking, which we haven’t completely done yet

Ticketing to our stadia facility games will no longer be 100 percent manual, where someone can print something else other than the real ticket at the stadium, but less is presented when it comes to the money.

According to him, the introduction of the e-ticketing system will ensure that all financial transactions related to sporting events are transparent and traceable.

He noted,

We want to do some e-ticketing that brings about a lot more transparency

The Minister further emphasised that funds generated from the e-ticketing system would be subjected to strict financial management procedures.

He said,

When the money gets into the coffers, its use must follow the standard accounting procedures and the financial regulations act that exists in this country, so you can’t just take and spend anyhow

Hon. Adams also revealed that spending thresholds would be observed to ensure proper oversight. “Where the threshold is way above the National Sports Authority (NSA), the ministry will have to come in and give the necessary approval,” he added.

He further disclosed that the ministry would soon inaugurate the board of the National Sports Authority to enhance accountability and proper governance within the sports sector.

He stated

Very soon also, we will inaugurate the board for the NSA, and they will also perform their appropriate duty. We will see to it that they perform what they are supposed to do