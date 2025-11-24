Soldier seen in viral video assaulting pharmacy attendant and female customer granted bail

A soldier identified as Williams Mensah, who was caught on CCTV physically assaulting a pharmacy attendant and a female customer at a shop near Burma Camp in Accra, has been granted bail set at GH₵70,000 with two sureties. The decision was confirmed a

The incident occurred on Wednesday, 29 October 2025, at about 4:30 p.m. The CCTV video, first aired by GHOne TV, shows Mensah dressed in civilian clothing engaged in a heated confrontation with the pharmacist.

Reports indicate that the confrontation began when the soldier demanded a refund of GHS 65 for medication he had previously sent a boy to purchase. When the pharmacy staff explained that refunds could not be issued for opened medication, he became furious and attacked them.

The footage captures the situation escalating quickly as Mensah slaps the pharmacy attendant. Moments later, he turns and strikes a female customer who had attempted to intervene or calm the situation.

The video sparked strong reactions from social media users and advocacy groups, many of whom demanded swift accountability.

In response to the public outcry, the Military Police moved swiftly to arrest Mensah. The Ghana Armed Forces confirmed that he had been taken into custody to assist with investigations, noting that the conduct captured in the footage did not reflect the discipline and professionalism expected of military personnel.