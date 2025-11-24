U.S reverses 15% tariffs on Ghana's Cocoa and other exports - Foreign Minister reveals

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa, has announced that the United States has officially notified Ghana that the 15% tariffs previously imposed by President Donald Trump on cocoa and several agricultural products have been rescinded.

The minister made the statement on X, stating that the US diplomats confirmed to him the 15% tariff reversal took effect on November 13, 2025, following a new Executive Order issued by President Trump.

He indicated that the reversal also applies to other agricultural products such as cashew nuts, avocado, banana, mango, orange, lime, plantain, pineapple, guava, coconut, ginger, and assorted peppers.

According to the Minister, Ghana exports an average of 78,000 metric tons of cocoa beans to the United States annually, and with current spot prices at about US$5,300 per metric ton, the country stands to gain an estimated US$60 million (approximately GHS667 million) in additional revenue each year.

On July 31, 2025, the U. S government announced the imposition of 15% tarrif on exports in Ghana. The tarrif affected African countries including Ghana, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Uganda, Mozambiquue, Mauritius, Malawi, Lesotho and Madagascar.

The original tariff, part of sweeping measures introduced by the U.S. administration to address persistent trade deficits, national security concerns, and what it termed imbalanced trade relations, placed Ghana among several countries whose goods faced higher duties entering the U.S.

Ablakwa described the development as a significant boost for Ghana’s agricultural sector, adding that the government welcomes the decision.

