SML Scandal: Ken Ofori-Atta and 7 others won’t appear in court today – OSP reveals

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has announced that the case involving former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta and seven others has been adjourned, as the High Court will not sit on the originally scheduled date of 24 November 2025.

In a notice referenced CR/0106/2026 – Kenneth Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta & 7 Ors, the OSP stated:

This case has been adjourned, as the court would not sit on the originally scheduled date of 24 November 2025. A new date would be communicated to the Republic and the accused persons.

The adjourned appearance was expected to form part of the OSP’s ongoing probe into the Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML) revenue assurance contract between SML and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

This development follows the filing of 78 charges against Mr Ofori-Atta and seven others for their alleged roles in the controversial SML–GRA agreements.

In a statement published on its official Facebook page on Thursday, November 20, the OSP also disclosed that it will seek court orders to serve charge documents on some of the accused persons who are currently outside Ghana’s jurisdiction.

The charges filed on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, relate to alleged breaches of:

Section 23(1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), and

Section 92(2)(b) of the Public Procurement Act, 2003 (Act 663)

A portion of the suit filed at the Criminal Division of the High Court states:

Conspiracy to commit the criminal offence of directly or indirectly influencing the procurement process to obtain an unfair advantage in the award of a procurement contract, contrary to section 23(1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), and section 92(2)(b) of the Public Procurement Act, 2003 (Act 663).

Individuals Facing Prosecution

Those scheduled for prosecution include:

Ken Ofori-Atta, former Minister of Finance

Dr Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, former Commissioner-General, GRA

Emmanuel Kofi Nti, former Commissioner-General, GRA

Isaac Crentsil, senior GRA official

Kwadwo Damoa, senior GRA official

Ernest Akore, former Technical Advisor at the Ministry of Finance

Evans Adusei, owner of Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML)

Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML) itself

