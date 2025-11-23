Football player stabs 2 teammates just hours before a game

A University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) football player was arrested Saturday following a stabbing incident at the team’s facility that left two teammates injured, Daily Mail reports.

The incident occurred shortly after 10 a.m. local time, ahead of the Blazers’ home game against South Florida. Both injured players were rushed to UAB Hospital and are reportedly in stable condition.

In a statement, the university said,

We're grateful to report that two players injured in an incident this morning at the Football Operations Building are in stable condition. Our thoughts are with them and their families as they recover.

The statement added,

The suspect – another player – remains in custody, and an investigation is taking place. The team elected to play today's game. UAB's top priority remains the safety and well-being of all of our students. Given patient privacy and the ongoing investigation, we have no further comment at this time.

UAB player Daniel Israel Mincey was reportedly arrested and booked into Jefferson County Jail on charges of aggravated assault and attempted murder.

According to the Daily Mail, it has not yet been confirmed whether his arrest is directly linked to the stabbings at the football facility. Mincey transferred to UAB after redshirting his freshman year at the University of Kentucky.

Despite the incident, the Blazers’ scheduled game against South Florida went ahead at Protective Stadium at 2 p.m. local time. UAB Police and Public Safety are handling the ongoing investigation.

