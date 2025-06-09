Ghana’s Tariq Lamptey extends contract at Brighton for one more year

Brighton have secured the services of Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey for another year after the full-back penned a fresh contract extension with the Premier League side.

The 24-year-old has agreed to stay at the Amex Stadium until summer 2026, ending rumours that he might leave the club during the current transfer window.

Lamptey joined Brighton in 2020 and has established himself as a key player for the Seagulls over the past four seasons. His lightning speed down the right flank, solid defending, and ability to chip in with goals and assists have made him a fan favourite on the south coast.

The former England youth international switched to represent Ghana in 2022 and has since won eight caps for the Black Stars.

Brighton confirmed the news in an official statement, saying:

Defender Tariq Lamptey has agreed a one-year contract extension with Albion. The 24-year-old Ghana international made his Albion debut in 2020 and has made 122 appearances for the club, scoring five goals and providing 12 assists.

Manager Fabian Hurzeler was clearly pleased to keep hold of the pacey defender, commenting:

We're delighted Tariq is staying with us. He wants to help the team achieve our targets and gives us great options in wide areas. We are looking forward to Tariq being part of our journey next season.

Tariq Lamptey's performance last season

Last season, Lamptey appeared in 20 matches across all competitions, netting three times and setting up two more goals for his teammates.

The contract extension comes as welcome news for Brighton supporters, who can now look forward to seeing Lamptey bombing down the right wing for at least another campaign.

