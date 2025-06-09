I don’t know his house - Daniel Amartey’s brother cries out, denies curse allegations

Ghana international footballer Daniel Amartey's brother has made a public plea for help reconnecting with his sibling after their relationship broke down.

Clement Laryea Amartey has asked the people of Teshie and Ghana to support him in his efforts to contact the former Besiktas defender following a family dispute.

Speaking publicly about their falling out, Clement says the problems between them started over accusations that he had wasted money Daniel had given him to get a passport.

He used this opportunity to clear the air and address rumours that have been spreading about what caused the rift between him and Daniel Amartey.

In an interview with local media outlet Teshie Odehei TV, Clement narrated his side of the story in an attempt to clear the air. He shared:

I don’t know Daniel Amartey’s house and neither do I have his contact or know anything about him. This is my passport, I didn’t spend the money. Here it is. So, if it’s because of the passport that you’re jealous then it’s up to you.

He also painfully narrated how he’s consistently blocked from contacting his brother, saying those who give him the money his brother sends are deliberately preventing him from establishing contact with the Black Stars defender.

Injury rules Daniel Amartey out of Comoros vs Ghana World Cup qualifier

Clement denies threats to curse

Clement further clarified that he only bought a foreign drink to send to the family elders to investigate those defaming him to his brother and not to curse him.

I never said I was going to curse Daniel Amartey. I want to thank him if he gives me something, but they prevent me from speaking to him.

Clement also alleged that some people insult and defame his brother in his absence, adding that they attack his wife in the process. He pledged to reveal the source of these attacks to him despite being told not to.

Meanwhile, the 30-year-old center-back has not responded to these allegations yet.

MUST READ: Nyantakyi breaks down in tears narrating how Wa All Stars boss ended up in Nsawam prison