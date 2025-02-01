Ajax table £1.5 million offer for Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey - Reports

Ghana international Tariq Lamptey could be on the move in the final days of the January transfer window, with Ajax Amsterdam reportedly interested in signing the Brighton and Hove Albion full-back.

The Daily Mail reports that the Dutch club are prepared to offer a cut-price £1.5 million for the 24-year-old, who is set to be out of contract this summer.

Lamptey has made 114 appearances for Brighton since joining from Chelsea in 2020, scoring five goals.

Several clubs, including Leicester, Everton, West Ham, Fulham, Wolves, and Sporting Lisbon, have also been linked with the pacey defender.

After representing England at under-21 level, Lamptey switched his international allegiance to Ghana, earning 11 senior caps.

Lamptey is the 22nd most valuable Ghanaian player in the world with a transfer value of approximately £2.4million per data available on footballtransfers.com.

Nottingham Forest humiliate Brighton

Lamptey played the full length this afternoon as a left-back in the Seagulls’ humiliating defeat to in-form Nottingham Forest.

He managed to succeed at only one tackle, blocked one shot, and had two ball clearances to his name.

The Tricky Trees were much trickier on the day as they easily cruised to a 7-0 victory at home with an own goal, penalty, and a Chris Wood hat-trick adding up to the numbers.

Wood now has 17 goals and two assists in the Premier League this season.

Goals from Morgan Gibbs-White, Williams Neco, and Jota Silva completed the scoreline.

Nuno’s Espirito Santos’ side strengthened their grip on third place as they moved levelled on points with second place Arsenal, who are yet to play this weekend.