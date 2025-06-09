Bibiani GoldStars CEO declares club's stance on playing in Africa, picks home venue

The boss of newly crowned Ghana Premier League champions Bibiani GoldStars has made it clear that his club is ready to take on Africa's best teams in their first-ever Champions League campaign.

Kwesi Adu, the club's Chief Executive Officer, is confident that GoldStars will make their mark when they compete in the CAF Champions League next season, following their historic league title win.

The Miners secured their place in continental football after winning the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League with 63 points, claiming their first-ever Ghana Premier League title in dramatic fashion.

They sealed the championship with a convincing 4-0 thrashing of already-relegated Accra Lions on the final day of the season.

The comprehensive win ensured GoldStars finished at the top of the table, ahead of some of Ghana's biggest and most established clubs.

Their consistency throughout the season proved the difference as they claimed both the league title and automatic qualification for the 2025/26 CAF Champions League preliminary round.

CEO's bold declaration

Speaking on Asempa FM's Ultimate Sports Show, Mr. Adu made his intentions crystal clear about the club's African ambitions and assured supporters that they won't be going to the continent just to make up the numbers. He said:

Bibiani GoldStars is being supported by a mining company, and we will go to Africa. Individuals have been able to spend on clubs at the African stage, so we will go to Africa.

He also added:

We will improve the team and make sure we leave a mark in Africa.

Venue decision

GoldStars are also planning ahead for their home matches in the continental competition. The club is weighing up two options for their CAF Champions League home venue, either the Accra Sports Stadium or the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.