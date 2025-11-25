Idrissa Gueye apologises but Moyes says he 'likes his players fighting'

Everton midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye has apologised after being sent off for slapping team-mate Michael Keane during Monday night’s dramatic 1–0 win over Manchester United, but manager David Moyes says he has no problem with his players showing aggression toward each other.

Gueye was dismissed just 13 minutes into the game at Old Trafford, with the score still 0–0, after raising his left hand and striking defender Michael Keane in a moment of frustration. The bizarre confrontation stunned both players and spectators, leaving Everton to play almost the entire match with 10 men.

READ ALSO: FIFA Confirms Major Expansion of FIFA Series for 2026

After the game, Gueye issued a public apology, taking full responsibility for his actions. Posting on Instagram, he wrote:

ADVERTISEMENT

I want to apologise first to my team-mate Michael. I take full responsibility for my reaction. I also apologise to my team-mates, the staff, the fans and the club. What happened does not reflect who I am or the values I stand for. Emotions can run high, but nothing justifies such behaviour. I'll make sure it never happens again.

Despite the early setback, Everton produced a resilient performance, sealing victory through Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s superb 29th-minute strike.

After the match, Moyes revealed Gueye had already apologised in the dressing room. Moyes delivered a surprising response when asked about the clash between his own players .Speaking to Sky Sports, Moyes said he holds no grudges over the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

If nothing happened, I don't think anyone in the stadium would have been surprised.

The Everton boss went even further, suggesting he welcomes internal confrontation if it fueled competitiveness.