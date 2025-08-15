Ballon d'Or power rankings: Lamine Yamal left behind after Dembele wins PSG Super Cup

Ousmane Dembele's match-winning display in PSG's dramatic UEFA Super Cup triumph over Tottenham has surely sealed his place as favourite for the 2025 Ballon d'Or.

The French winger capped off a brilliant season by helping his side claim their maiden Super Cup after a thrilling penalty shootout victory.

With nominations announced recently and Rodri unable to defend his crown in 2025, with the Manchester City midfielder having suffered a serious knee injury in September, the race has opened up dramatically.

Here's how the final top 10 shapes up, per Goal.

10. Nuno Mendes (PSG)

The Portuguese left-back has been rock solid for PSG's treble-winning campaign and UEFA Super Cup victory. Seven goals and 12 assists from defence while shutting down the likes of Mohamed Salah and Bukayo Saka in Europe shows his quality.

9. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (PSG)

Won titles with both PSG and Napoli before his move to Paris. His electric Champions League moments, including that stunning quarter-final goal against Villa, caught voters' attention.

8. Desire Doue (PSG)

The teenager made his mark with 16 goals and 16 assists in his debut season. Trusted by Luis Enrique in the biggest games and delivered when it mattered most.

7. Achraf Hakimi (PSG)

Scored crucial goals in each knockout round of the Champions League. The Moroccan's attacking threat from right-back makes him arguably the world's best in his position.

6. Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid)

Despite 46 goals, Mbappe's Madrid move hasn't gone to plan. Lost the Champions League crown to Arsenal and watched Barcelona claim La Liga and the Copa del Rey.

5. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Led Liverpool to the Premier League title with 36 goals and 24 assists. But his Champions League last-16 exit and Carabao Cup final no-show have hurt his chances badly.

4. Raphinha (Barcelona)

The Brazilian's 39 goals and 25 assists fired Barcelona to a domestic treble. Playing the best football of his career but lacks the European success of those above him.

3. Vitinha (PSG)

The Portuguese midfielder was the engine of PSG's Champions League triumph. His performances earned Xavi comparisons as he controlled the biggest games with ease.

2. Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

At just 18, the Barcelona star could become the youngest Ballon d'Or winner ever. His 21 goals and 26 assists show frightening potential, with his Champions League semi-final display against Inter particularly special.

1. Ousmane Dembele (PSG)

