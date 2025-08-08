Jeremy Doku proposes to his girlfriend in Dubai after Ghana visit [Video]

Manchester City star Jeremy Doku has proposed to his girlfriend just before the start of the new season. The Belgian international of Ghanaian descent is looking to wed his girlfriend, Shireen Erin Lyannda Raymond.

In a video shared on his social media page and re-shared by Pulse Ghana, Shireen was visibly surprised by the proposal as they walked up to a beautiful decoration made with flowers and candles.

The soon-to-be couple both donned all-white outfits as they immersed themselves in the moment. Shireen, pleasantly surprised by the whole glitz and glam, asked Doku if he was serious, and he assured her of his decision to marry her.

The 23-year-old confidently told her:

You’re my girlfriend, but I don’t want you to stay my girlfriend. I want you to be my future wife.

Shireen then responded:

Where did you get this from? I’m actually shaking. Where did this come from?

However, before she could fully realise what was happening, Doku kneeled, opened a box containing a beautiful ring, and popped the golden question while mentioning her full name.

Shireen answered in the affirmative. Doku put the ring on her finger, and they kissed.

Jeremy Doku chills in Ghana

Doku recently travelled back to his family's homeland of Ghana for a touching visit to Madina, where he gave back to the community that means so much to his heritage.

On Monday, July 14, 2025, the winger arrived at his family's house, catching up with relatives and old neighbours.

The trip wasn't just about visiting family, though. Doku set up his football tournament called the Jeremy Doku Cup to encourage young local players and show them what's possible.

Later, he was filmed playing football with locals on another dusty pitch in the community.

While he plays for Belgium's national team, Doku has never forgotten his Ghanaian roots. He speaks perfect Twi, loves Ghanaian music and food, and says his heritage has made him the person he is today.

He even obtained a Ghanaian passport, as part of efforts to reconnect with his roots, before he left the country.

Doku, per officials, requested the passport during his time in Ghana, where he undertook a few charity initiatives, met the Asantehene Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II, and some government officials.

