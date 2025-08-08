2 Ghanaian clubs make CAF's Best African Clubs' Rankings for 2025

Dreams FC and Medeama SC have both secured spots in CAF's official 2025 Club Rankings, marking a positive moment for Ghanaian football on the continental stage.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) released its annual rankings this week, which will determine seedings for next year's Champions League and Confederation Cup draws.

The system ranks clubs based on their performances in continental competitions over the past five seasons.

Dreams FC break into top 30

Dreams FC

ADVERTISEMENT

Dreams FC achieved the higher placing of the two Ghanaian sides, sitting 26th overall with 12 points. This represents their first-ever appearance in the top 30, earned through their remarkable run to the CAF Confederation Cup semi-finals last season.

The club made history by becoming the first Ghanaian team to reach the tournament's last four in 20 years.

Their journey ended with a 3-0 aggregate defeat to Egyptian giants Zamalek, but not before they secured a shock goalless draw in Cairo during the first leg.

Medeama enter 2025 CAF Clubs' Ranking

ADVERTISEMENT

Medeama win 2022/23 Ghana Premier League

Medeama SC claimed 51st position with four points after qualifying for the CAF Champions League group stages on their debut appearance.

Though they failed to progress from the group phase, their continental experience has earned them recognition in the rankings.

Dreams FC remain the only Ghanaian club in the top 50, highlighting their impressive continental debut season.

Top of the rankings

ADVERTISEMENT

At the top of the rankings, Egypt's Al Ahly lead with 78 points, followed by South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns (62 points) and Tunisia's Espérance (57 points). Morocco's RS Berkane and Tanzania's Simba SC complete the top five.

Notably absent from the rankings are Ghana's traditional powerhouses Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, despite their previous continental success.

The rankings will play a crucial role when CAF conducts draws for the 2025 competitions, giving higher-ranked teams more favourable pairings.

See full 2025 CAF Clubs' Rankings below:

ADVERTISEMENT