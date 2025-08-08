Partey, Hakimi, Kanoute and 5 other African players charged with rape

Rape and sexual assault are serious crimes that must be dealt with all seriousness in society no matter the parties involved. And over the years, popular sports personalities including footballers have been dragged to court on charges of rape and sexual assault.

Some have been convicted while others were cleared of these charges after lengthy legal battles. Some players have had their careers obstructed by such allegations and charges.

So, which African players have been charged with rape and sexual assaults in their careers?

Here, Pulse Ghana presents eight African football stars charged with rape.

1. Thomas Partey (Ghana)

Thomas Partey

Ghana international Thomas Partey was formally charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault by the UK’s Metropolitan Police on July 4, 2025, following a three-year investigation into alleged incidents involving three women.

The charges include two counts of rape involving one woman, three counts of rape involving a second woman, and one count of sexual assault involving a third woman.

All alleged offences are said to have occurred between 2021 and 2022, while Partey was still under contract with Arsenal. The identities of the alleged victims are legally protected.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) confirmed that the charges were brought following a thorough review of evidence gathered during the investigation, which began in February 2022 after a report of rape was filed.

Partey was first arrested in July 2022, and this will be the first time he will be in court to respond to these charges formally.

He appeared in court on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, and was granted conditional bail. His case will next be heard at the Old Bailey on September 2, 2025.

2. Achraf Hakimi (Morocco)

Achraf Hakimi

Paris Saint-Germain and Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi could be looking at a lengthy prison sentence after French prosecutors pushed for him to face rape charges in criminal court.

The Nanterre prosecutor's office signed a final indictment on August 1, 2025, demanding the 26-year-old full-back be tried for allegedly forcing himself on a young woman at his home near Paris in February 2023.

Hakimi has consistently denied all allegations against him, but if convicted of rape, he could be jailed for up to 15 years, reports Le Parisien. It's now down to the investigating judge to decide whether to accept or reject the prosecution's demands.

The whole issue from an incident on February 25, 2023, when a 24-year-old woman claims she visited Hakimi's place in Boulogne-Billancourt after they'd been chatting on Instagram for over a month.

3. Frederic Kanoute (Mali)

Frederic Kanoute

Former Sevilla and Tottenham striker Frederic Kanoute faced rape allegations in 2005 during his time playing in Spain, severely testing his reputation despite his charitable work and on-field excellence. The case collapsed due to insufficient evidence, with witness testimonies and forensic details failing to support the complainant's account, leading to all charges being dropped.

Although completely cleared of wrongdoing, the media attention surrounding the false accusations damaged Kanoute's public image and demonstrated how baseless allegations can impact an athlete's career.

The Malian footballer's exoneration allowed him to rebuild his reputation and continue his successful career, culminating in winning the African Player of the Year award in 2007.

4. Quinton Fortune (South Africa)

Quinton Fortune

South African midfielder Quinton Fortune, known for his Manchester United career, faced rape accusations in 2004 when a woman alleged sexual assault following a London nightclub encounter. Fortune strongly denied the charges, maintaining the encounter was consensual.

After a lengthy court trial, the jury found insufficient evidence to convict, and Fortune was acquitted of all charges. The court ruled there was no solid proof supporting the accusation. Despite intense media coverage during proceedings, Fortune returned to football following his acquittal.

5. Didier Zokora (Ivory Coast)

Didier Zokora

Ivory Coast midfielder Didier Zokora, known for his time at Tottenham and Sevilla, faced rape accusations in 2011 during his stint with Turkish club Trabzonspor. The allegations shocked fans and teammates, given Zokora's reputation as a disciplined, hardworking player.

The case proceeded to trial but collapsed due to weak evidence. The alleged victim's testimony proved inconsistent, and crucial forensic evidence failed to link Zokora to any crime. Following thorough investigation, he was exonerated and all charges dropped.

Despite complete vindication, Zokora endured intense media scrutiny throughout the ordeal. He later spoke about the emotional impact on himself and his family.

6. Kingsley Sarfo (Ghana)

Kingsley Sarfo

Ghanaian footballer Kingsley Sarfo was convicted in Sweden of statutory rape involving underage girls in 2018. He was jailed for two years and eight months in the European country for two child rape counts, a Malmo District Court ruled in June 2018.

He was later released after his lawyer presented fresh evidence that his client might have been convicted on wrong grounds after his lawyers presented the evidence on appeal.

7. Ousmane Dabo (Senegal)

Ousmane Dabo

Senegalese midfielder Ousmane Dabo, known for playing at Lazio and Manchester City, faced sexual assault accusations in 2007. The allegations shocked those familiar with Dabo's reputation as a calm, composed player on and off the pitch.

Accused of raping a woman in Italy, Dabo maintained his innocence throughout the ordeal. The case attracted significant media attention, particularly in Italy where he was well-known.

After thorough legal proceedings, charges were dismissed due to lack of evidence. The court found the accuser's story inconsistent with no conclusive proof of any crime.

The challenging period tested Dabo, but his acquittal allowed him to continue playing with his reputation largely intact. He later played in the United States before retiring from professional football.

8. Yannick Kamanan (Togo)

Yannick Kamanan

Togolese footballer Yannick Kamanan faced serious off-pitch challenges in 2012 when accused of rape in France following a night out. The usually low-profile player was suddenly thrust into unwanted media attention.

Kamanan consistently denied the charges, maintaining his innocence throughout. After detailed investigation, French courts dismissed the case, finding the accuser's evidence inconsistent and unreliable, leading to his complete acquittal.

