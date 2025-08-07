Ballon d’Or 2025: Full list of nominees for Golden Ball revealed

The shortlist for the 2025 Ballon d’Or, football’s top individual award, has now been announced. The winner will be revealed at a special ceremony in Paris on Monday, 22 September.

After an exciting 2024/25 season, many of the world’s best players have made the list. Their performances in all major competitions, including the Club World Cup, have been taken into account.

Paris Saint-Germain star Ousmane Dembélé is one of the favourites this year after helping PSG win the Champions League, Ligue 1, and French Cup – a historic treble. His teammates Achraf Hakimi and Vitinha are also in the running.

Barcelona’s young sensation Lamine Yamal impressed fans and experts alike, while Raphinha played a key role in the team’s success. Mohamed Salah of Liverpool also enjoyed a brilliant year, guiding his club to another Premier League title.

Other big names on the list include Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappé, Harry Kane, Erling Haaland, Robert Lewandowski, and Vinicius Jr. Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is also recognised for his fine form with PSG.

In total, 30 players from across the top leagues in Europe and beyond are nominated, including surprise names like Scott McTominay, Michael Olise, and Désiré Doué.

This year’s award is peculiar as no previous winner was nominated, meaning there’ll be a first time winner for the coveted golden ball.

The winner will follow in the footsteps of Rodri, who claimed the prize in 2024.

Here is the full list of stars competing for this year’s Golden Ball: