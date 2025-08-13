PSG break Mohammed Kudus' Tottenham with insane comeback to win Super Cup

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) stunned Tottenham Hotspur with a dramatic comeback, scoring two late goals to tie the game 2-2 before winning 4-3 in a penalty shootout to claim the UEFA Super Cup title.

This victory marks PSG's first-ever Super Cup win, while Tottenham failed to capitalize on their early lead.

The Europa League winners started the game on the front foot but were blunt in attack. They enjoyed the opening five minutes, being all over the PSG defence.

However, the game's momentum tilted in favour of the reigning Champions League champions, who enjoyed a huge proportion of ball possession. Similar to Spurs, the likes of Dembélé, Barcola, and Kvaratskhelia could not find the target.

Both teams were fairly quiet in the final third for the first 45 minutes, and it appeared the deadlock was never going to be broken, leading to the half-time break.

ADVERTISEMENT

But a centre-half foul on Mohammed Kudus in the 42nd minute was all it took for Spurs to capitalise. Goalkeeper Vicario came out of his line to take the free-kick inside the opposition's half.

His long ball was flicked a couple of times on a few heads before Romero struck the bar, with the ball landing for Micky van de Ven to tap home.

A few minutes later, Kudus nearly extended the lead, but his header also struck the post; however, it was later ruled as offside.

The game went into the half-time break with the only other clear chance falling to Richarlison after Kudus put him through on goal but his long-range effort was saved by Lucas Chevalier. Tottenham took a one-goal lead into the break.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dramatic second half

Back from the break, Spurs started in a similar fashion to the first half, except they looked more threatening this time. Richarlison forced another save from the PSG goalkeeper just one minute in.

Again, similar to their opener, Spurs capitalised on a set-piece to score their second goal of the night. Skipper Romero headed home Pedro Porro's 48th-minute free-kick to make it 2-0. Luis Enrique's side thought they had pulled one back after the half-hour mark, but the linesman's flag was up.

The Champions League winners kept pushing for the next 15 minutes, trying to cut the deficit, but Spurs remained robust in defence. Ghana's Kudus was substituted in the 79th minute for 20-year-old Mathys Tel after an impressive shift.

ADVERTISEMENT

PSG pull parity with two late goals

Six minutes later, substitute Kang-In Lee scored a powerful shot from the edge of the box to pull one back for the Parisiens; his goal was assisted by Vitinha.

The momentum shifted for the final five minutes. Tottenham sat back, while PSG patiently tried to find ways past all of Spurs' 11 men behind the ball, but that didn't seem to work. Neither did their two consecutive corner kicks in one minute.

PSG dominated with 61% ball possession compared to Tottenham's 39%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spurs manager Thomas Frank was on the edge of his seat as PSG appealed for a penalty after what looked like a foul on a blue shirt by Kevin Danso; however, no penalty was given, and the centre referee called it a goal kick.

The pressure mounted, tensions heightened, and Spurs parked the bus to protect their lead for the additional six minutes.

But they finally cracked under pressure in the fourth minute of stoppage time; Ballon d'Or favourite Dembélé found space on the right flank, sent in a cross, which Goncalo Ramos connected with beautifully to restore parity.

ADVERTISEMENT

MUST READ: Former Ghanaian footballer jailed 14 years for supplying cocaine worth millions

PSG Chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi, sitting in the stands, held his breath as the camera focused on him; there was no smile, no celebration. On the pitch and around the stadium, though, every blue shirt erupted with joy.