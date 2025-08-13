Ghana’s fastest man Saminu beats Africa’s fastest runner to finish second (Video)

Ghana’s fastest man, Abdul-Rasheed Saminu, continued his impressive form with a second-place finish at the István Gyulai Memorial meet in Budapest on Tuesday, August 12, 2025.

He finished only behind the world's fastest runner this year, but outpaced Africa's all-time quickest man, Ferdinand Omanyala from Kenya.

Saminu crossed the finish line at a time of 10.01 just behind Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson, who won the men's 100m at the Gyulai Istvan Memorial with a time of 9.95s (-0.4).

Thompson showed he’s still the man to beat after his explosive 9.75s personal best at Jamaica's national championships, which is the fastest anyone has run this season.

This race was the Ghanaian 100m record holder's European circuit debut, but he still managed to hold down his own to finish ahead of respected runners like Akani Simbine of South Africa and Ackeem Blak from Jamaica.

In third place was Simbine with a time of 10.01, Ackeem Blake finished fourth on 10.04, and Ronnie Baker clinched fifth place with 10.05.

Saminu continues impressive 2025 form

Saminu has enjoyed a remarkable 2025 season, twice breaking Ghana's national record. He first ran 9.86 seconds in May before improving to 9.84s seven weeks later, a time that ranks seventh globally this year.

The 27-year-old former University of Ghana student finished his collegiate career at June's NCAA championships and has just proved he can go against world-class opposition in the Hungarian capital.

The race also included elite runners such as American veteran Ronnie Baker, Nigeria's Kanyinsola Ajayi, and Jamaica’s Rohan Watson, who have all broken the 10-second barrier this year.

