Kurt Okraku finally breaks silence on seeking third term as GFA president

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku has sidestepped questions about running for a third term following Tuesday's historic vote to extend presidential limits.

The GFA Congress backed changes allowing presidents to serve three terms instead of two during their meeting in Prampram.

Members approved the constitutional amendment by 114 votes to 10 at the 31st Ordinary Session of Congress held at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram.

The decision opens the door for Kurt Okraku to remain in charge beyond his current stint, which runs until 2027.

But the 49-year-old refused to be drawn on his intentions when pressed by reporters after the vote. Kurt Okraku said:

This is premature. We have almost two and a half years to serve the Ghanaian game, and when the time comes, I will make a decision, just like many others who may be eligible to contest.

Kurt Okraku on what's more important now

The CAF second vice-president insisted he has bigger priorities than his own political future. He wants the focus on fixing Ghana's struggling domestic league and capitalising on fresh investment. He added at the GFA 31st Congress:

What should be a topic is how we handle the new wind blowing around our domestic game, the high level of investment the FA has secured to make it a reality, and how well our clubs can respond to the current situation as we work to develop the Ghanaian game.

Kurt Okraku took charge in 2019 after beating five rivals in the presidential election. His first term saw Ghana reach the World Cup quarter-finals in Qatar, though the Black Stars crashed out at the group stage.

The constitutional changes mean he could potentially stay in post until 2031 if re-elected twice. Several other African football associations have similar three-term limits.

