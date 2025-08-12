GFA Congress approves third presidential term

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has voted to extend presidential term limits from two to three terms at its annual congress on Tuesday.

Members approved the constitutional amendment by 114 votes to 10 at the 31st Ordinary Session of Congress held at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram.

The change takes immediate effect, allowing future GFA presidents to serve up to 12 years in office through three four-year terms.

Congress also approved a second amendment promoting the Women's Football Representative on the GFA Executive Council to Second Vice-President. The move aims to boost gender representation in football leadership.

Representatives from Ghana's Premier League, Division One League, Women's Premier League, regional football associations and the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana attended the meeting.

A total of 124 members were present for the vote.

The amendments reflect efforts to reform Ghana's football governance structure and strengthen long-term stability in the sport.

The GFA president currently serves four-year terms under the organisation's statutes. The constitutional changes will apply to all future presidential elections.

Tuesday's congress focused solely on the two statutory amendments, with overwhelming support from member associations across Ghana's football pyramid.

The decision comes as part of broader reforms within Ghanaian football aimed at improving governance and competitive standards.

New prize money for 2025/26 GPL season

Meanwhile, the association also announced an increase in prize money for the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League Season.

Per the new prize arrangement, clubs that finish from first to 15th position will receive amounts ranging from GH₵2 million, the highest, to GH₵200,000.