Georgina Rodriguez: From shop assistant to $10m influencer and Ronaldo's fiancée

Georgina Rodriguez has transformed from a struggling retail worker into one of the world's most recognised influencers, with an estimated net worth of $10 million built through her own entrepreneurial success.

Born in Buenos Aires in 1994 to an Argentine father and Spanish mother, Rodriguez's early life was marked by hardship. Her father Jorge spent ten years in prison for drug trafficking, forcing the family to move to Spain when she was just one year old.

After studying ballet as a child, which she had to quit due to financial constraints, Rodriguez moved to Madrid at 18. She worked multiple jobs to survive, including retail during the day and bar work at weekends, before landing a sales position at Gucci.

Meeting Ronaldo

It was at that Madrid Gucci store where her life changed forever in 2016, when she met Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. Their relationship catapulted her into the global spotlight and helped launch her career as a model and social media personality.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez in 2016

Rodriguez has since built an impressive portfolio, working with luxury brands including Gucci, Prada and Chanel. She's graced the covers of Vogue, Harper's Bazaar and Elle, and walked the runway at Paris Fashion Week for Vetements in 2024, wearing a red dress with Ronaldo's iconic number seven.

Her Netflix documentary series "I Am Georgina" gave fans unprecedented access to her life, whilst she's also launched her own athleisure line and supports various children's charities.

The couple share four children together, though tragically lost a baby boy during childbirth in 2022. Rodriguez also helps raise Ronaldo's three other children from previous relationships.

On August 11, 2025, Rodriguez announced their engagement on Instagram with the caption: "Yes I do. In this and in all my lives," showcasing a stunning diamond ring that experts value at up to $5 million.