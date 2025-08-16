Mohammed Kudus makes another history on his Tottenham EPL debut 

Ghana Black Stars player Mohammed Kudus is enjoying a great start to life in North London after moving from West Ham to Tottenham Hotspur for a fee of £55 million this summer.

Kudus impressed in pre-season and has already inked his name in Spurs history books after playing only two official competitive games for the club.

He was in action today when Spurs thumped newly promoted side Burnley by three unanswered goals this afternoon. Kudus assisted two of those goals to become the first Tottenham player to assist on his English Premier League (EPL) debut since 2017. And he did it in style with two assists.

The Ghana international assisted Richarlison’s opener in the 10th minute before combining with the Brazilian again to extend their lead in the 60th minute. Six minutes later, Brennan Johnson scored to finish off the game for Thomas Frank’s side.

Kudus also got a standing ovation when he was substituted five minutes before the end of the game for Mathys Tel. Today’s contribution means he has now scored or assisted against newly promoted teams in the EPL for the third straight season.

The 25-year-old provided an assist against Luton Town in the 2023/24 season, scored against Ipswich Town last season, and provided two assists versus Burnley today.

Kudus' initial historic feat for Spurs

Meanwhile, Kudus officially entered Tottenham Hotspur’s history books after receiving his Legacy Number following Wednesday's Super Cup defeat against Paris Saint-Germain.

He became the 896th player to represent Spurs competitively, marking a milestone moment despite the heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat in Italy.

Kudus was Tottenham's standout performer at the Bluenergy Stadium, creating three chances and completing two dribbles before being replaced by Mathys Tel.

The Black Stars player looked dangerous throughout as Spurs built a commanding 2-0 lead, only to crack under pressure in the dying minutes.

