Don't cry this festive season! Here’s how to keep your belongings safe during Detty December

Detty December is the season for back-to-back events, late nights, spontaneous road trips, and a level of excitement that only the end-of-year energy can bring. With the flurry of concerts, parties, brunches, and reunions, it’s easy to get swept up in the moment and forget about the safety of your belongings

It is all fun and games until you realise you’ve misplaced your iphone17 promax, lost your cards, or can’t figure out where your bag went during last night’s concert. Unfortunately, pickpockets and opportunistic thieves know that December crowds are distracted, and personal items are more likely to go missing.

To help you enjoy the festivities without unnecessary stress, here is a guide on how to keep your belongings safe throughout Detty December.

1. Choose the Right Bag for Every Occasion

Crossbody bags are compact, secure and allow you to stay hands-free, which is exactly what you need when dancing, moving through crowds or navigating busy streets. Wearing your bag across your chest makes it much harder for anyone to snatch it unnoticed.

Look for designs with strong zippers, thick straps, reinforced seams and multiple compartments so your items remain organised and protected. Some bags even come with anti-slash technology which is ideal for crowded concerts or markets where thieves might attempt bag-cutting.

While big totes might look fashionable, they’re often a magnet for clutter, which means you could accidentally lose something without realising it. Large bags also make it easier for someone to slip a hand inside due to the wide opening. If you’re attending a festival, club or rooftop event, sticking to smaller, secure bags minimises risk and lets you move freely without worrying about weight or bulk

2. Carry Only the Essentials- Minimise What You Bring Out

There’s no need to bring your entire life with you. The more items you carry, the more you’ll need to keep track of and the more likely it is that something will go missing. Curate your essentials: one form of ID, one debit or credit card, a bit of cash, and your phone. Leave unnecessary cards, house keys you won’t need and valuable jewellery at home.

Simplicity reduces risk.Contactless payment options such as Apple Pay, Google Wallet or bank apps help reduce the number of physical things in your purse or wallet. Not only do digital wallets make transactions quicker, but they also decrease how often you need to expose your cards in public. This lowers the chance of misplacing them or having your card skimmed at crowded venues.

3. Stay Organised and Consistent

A chaotic bag makes it hard to notice if something has gone missing. Instead, assign each item a “home” within your bag. Put your phone in one compartment, your cards in a secured pocket and your cash in a zipped slot. Each time you reach for something, return it to the same spot.

This simple habit saves time, reduces stress and helps you quickly recognise if something is off. Make it a routine to check your belongings whenever you change location: leaving an Uber, moving to another stage at a concert, heading to the bathroom or exiting a crowded room. It takes two seconds but can prevent hours of panic later.

4. Keep Valuables Close and Out of Sight

Don’t flaunt expensive items. It may be tempting to show off your latest phone or designer accessory, but be mindful of your environment.

Flashy items attract attention, especially in places where you’re distracted by music or socialising. When not in use, keep high-value items inside your bag, not in your hand or back pocket.

5. Be Smart with Your Phone: Activate Tracking Before the Season Starts

Features like “Find My iPhone” or “Find My Device” are lifesavers. Ensure location tracking, cloud backup and remote lock features are activated. If the phone gets lost, these tools give you a fighting chance at recovery and protect your data from prying eyes.

Fingerprint or facial recognition adds a layer of protection that’s hard to bypass. Never rely on a simple swipe or pattern, as they are easier for thieves to crack.

Avoid handing your phone to strangers. Whether someone offers to take your group photo or asks to borrow your phone to “make a quick call”, be cautious. It’s shockingly common for phones to disappear the moment you hand them over, especially in crowded venues.

6. Keep Backups of Important Information

Digital copies prevent major hassles. Take photos of your ID, travel documents, event tickets and even important receipts. Store them on a secure cloud drive or email them to yourself. If your physical documents get lost, replacements become much easier to process.

Also, activate location sharing when attending large events or going out alone. It gives someone in your circle a real-time overview of where you are, ensuring quicker help in an emergency or if your phone goes missing.

7. Stick With a Trusted Social Group

Watch each other’s backs. Going out with people you trust means you can tag-team responsibilities like watching the table, holding bags during photos, or checking in on each other’s belongings. A reliable crew significantly reduces the chance of anyone losing valuables.

Before leaving a venue, do a collective check: phones, wallets, keys, bags. It takes 30 seconds and has saved countless people from the dreaded “morning-after-loss realisation”.

8. Always Trust Your Instincts

If something feels wrong, it probably is wrong. Whether it’s a suspicious individual, a crowded corner that feels unsafe or someone making you uncomfortable, trust your gut. Move away quickly, switch your bag to the front, or relocate to a brighter, more open area. Your instincts are one of your strongest tools during chaotic festivities.

Conclusion