Calcium carbide-ripened fruits: How your favourite mangos, bananas and papayas can kill you

Fruits are nature’s medicine that are rich in vitamins, antioxidants and fibre that keep the body strong and healthy. But what happens when the same fruits, instead of protecting life, begin to threaten it? Across many markets today, especially in fast-moving urban centres, fruits that look perfectly ripe and delicious may owe their bright colour to a chemical shortcut, which is calcium carbide.

Studies have reported that pregnant women who consumed fruit ripened with calcium carbide give birth to children with congenital abnormalities. It is a disturbing twist when the foods we trust the most may carry hidden dangers when artificially rushed to ripen. As vendors chase quick profits, consumers may unknowingly bite into fruits that contain toxic chemicals capable of harming both mother and unborn child. You are wondering what calcium carbide is, right? Calcium carbide is a greyish, rock-like chemical often used in industries and not in food.

However, because it is cheap and easy to get, some vendors use it to ripen fruits like mangoes, bananas, pawpaws, avocados, and oranges. When calcium carbide comes into contact with water, it releases a gas that forces fruits to turn yellow. Fruits ripened with calcium carbide are overly soft, less tasty, and have a shorter shelf life. Such fruits would present a yellow outer skin, but the tissue is unripe and remains green.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why Do Some Sellers Use Calcium Carbide?

The main reasons are:

1. It is cheap. It costs very little, especially compared to safe ripening methods.

2. It works extremely fast. Calcium carbide can make green fruits look ripe in less than a day. Natural ripening takes days, sometimes weeks.

3. It increases profit. The faster vendors can turn green fruits into “ripe” ones, the more money they make. While this may benefit sellers, the health risk to consumers is very serious.

How Does Calcium Carbide Work?

ADVERTISEMENT

When calcium carbide touches water (even moisture in the air), it produces a gas called acetylene. This gas mimics ethylene, the natural gas that fruits produce when ripening. But here is the problem:

The chemical sold on the market is not pure. It often contains other poisonous substances that are harmful to humans. A small quantity of calcium carbide is usually wrapped in a paper packet and kept near a pile or box of fruits.

Toxic Substances Found in Calcium Carbide

Most calcium carbide on the market contains dangerous impurities such as: Arsenic is a poisonous metal that can cause cancer and organ damage Phosphorus compounds can burn the skin, eyes, and internal organs Lead is harmful to the brain, especially in children When fruits are ripened with calcium carbide, traces of these toxins may remain on the peel or even seep into the fruit’s flesh.

How Eating Calcium Carbide-Ripened Fruits Affects Your Health

ADVERTISEMENT

These are symptoms you may notice shortly after eating such fruits: Headaches, dizziness or confusion, stomach pain, nausea and vomiting, burning sensation in the mouth, throat or chest, difficult or painful breathing, eye irritation, diarrhoea. These symptoms occur because arsenic and phosphorus are irritants that affect the stomach, lungs and nervous system.

Long-Term Health Effects The long-term health effects of repeated consumption of carbide-ripened fruits can lead to: Liver damage, Kidney damage, Nerve and brain problems, Memory loss or mood changes, Weak immune system, Increased cancer risk (because of arsenic), and Hormonal imbalance.

What Carbide-Ripened Fruits Look Like

ADVERTISEMENT

You can often recognise artificially ripened fruits by checking the following:

1. They have an unnatural, bright colour. For example, bananas appear bright yellow but have dark green tips.

2. They are soft outside but hard inside because only the skin is forced to change colour, not the flesh. 3. They have no natural smell. Naturally ripe fruits smell sweet; carbide-ripened ones smell like nothing. 4. They spoil very quickly because they are not truly ripe.

Safer, Legal Ways to Ripen Fruits

Not all artificial ripening is bad. There are safe and legal methods, including: Fruits have their own natural way of ripening. They produce a gas called ethylene, which is actually a plant hormone. This hormone tells the fruit: “It’s time to ripen.” Ethylene also helps the fruit soften, change colour and become sweet.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: 8 Ways To Accept And Deal With A Broken Heart As A Man

The only safe, accepted, and approved method worldwide is using ethylene, and only when used under the right conditions.

Another way is to let the fruits ripen on their own.

How to Protect Yourself as a Consumer

Here are simple ways to stay safe:

1. Buy from trusted vendors. Choose sellers known for good quality.

2. Look carefully at the fruits. Avoid those with overly bright or uneven colour.

3. Smell the fruit. Naturally ripened fruits have a pleasant aroma.

4. Wash thoroughly, especially fruits with edible peels.

5. Peel fruits when possible. This reduces the chance of eating surface chemicals.

6. Do not buy fruits that look ripe too quickly. If they were green a day ago and ripe today, be cautious.

7. Report suspicious vendors. Help protect others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conclusion