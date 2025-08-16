Mohammed Salah sets unprecedented Premier League record

Mohamed Salah has written his name in the Premier League record books after becoming the first player ever to bag 10 goals on opening days with a crucial late strike in Liverpool's 4-2 thriller against Bournemouth.

The Egyptian forward was quite on the evening at Anfield, having gone 94 minutes without scoring. But just as Liverpool needed him most, Salah popped up in stoppage time to seal the victory and claim his piece of history.

His goal puts him level with Manchester United legend Andy Cole in fourth place on the all-time scoring charts. Salah has scored 187 EPL goals.

It also ties him with Sergio Aguero for second-most goals at a single ground, matching the Argentine's tally at the Etihad.

The match itself was a proper rollercoaster. Liverpool looked comfortable after Hugo Ekitike's debut goal and Cody Gakpo's early second-half strike put them 2-0 up.

Semenyo shows quality amid abuse

But Bournemouth had other ideas, mainly through Ghana international Antoine Semenyo. The 25-year-old was brilliant on the night, scoring twice to level things up after he was reportedly abused racially.

Unfortunately, the game was temporarily stopped when alleged racial abuse was directed at Semenyo during a throw-in. An individual in a wheelchair was reportedly removed from the ground before play resumed.

Semenyo didn't let it affect him though. He pulled one back in the 64th minute, then produced a stunning solo effort 12 minutes later, picking up the ball in his own half and racing through to equalise.

