Silence is Not Golden: A Ghanaian Girl’s Reflection on Ending Violence Against Women 

Walking through the streets of Accra, or even just scrolling through my timeline on a Saturday afternoon, the vibrancy of Ghanaian womanhood is undeniable. We are the backbone of the economy, the keepers of tradition, and the loud, joyful laughter at a naming ceremony. Yet, today, on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, I am forced to sit with a quieter, heavier truth that exists alongside our strength. Growing up in Ghana, we are often taught that a "virtuous woman" is one who endures. We have proverbs that praise silence and patience in the face of adversity. “Dza ɔwɔ anigyeɛ no na ɔwɔ asomdwoeɛ” (He who has patience has peace). But as a young girl navigating this space, I have started to ask: at what cost is this peace bought? And who is paying for it?

The Shadow in the Light

Violence against women here isn't always the bruise we can see. Sometimes, it's the subtle weight of economic abuse, the auntie who cannot leave a toxic marriage because she has been systematically denied the means to support herself. It’s the harassment in the tro-tro that is laughed off as "boys being boys." It is the cultural expectation that when a woman speaks up about abuse, she is trying to disgrace the family, rather than saving her own life. I think about the stories we whisper but rarely shout. The brilliant girl in my SHS class who suddenly dropped out, not because she wasn't smart, but because the path to school became too dangerous.

Shifting the Narrative

However, I am also seeing a shift, and that is where my hope lies. Our generation is becoming louder. We are the daughters of the market queens, yes, but we are also the digital warriors. We are learning that reporting abuse isn't an act of betrayal; it's an act of survival and dignity. The orange lights that will illuminate buildings tonight are beautiful, but in Ghana, we need more than symbols. We need: Economic Empowerment: When a woman has her own money, she has options. We need to support women-owned businesses, from the bead seller to the tech CEO. Education for Boys: We spend so much time teaching girls how to protect themselves. It is time we doubled our efforts in teaching our brothers, cousins, and sons that masculinity is not defined by dominance. Legal Enforcement: We have the Domestic Violence Act (Act 732). It is a powerful tool, but a tool is useless if it gathers dust. We need to demand that our institutions support victims, not shame them.

A Promise to Myself

Today, as a girl living in Ghana, I promise not to look away. I promise that my definition of being a "good Ghanaian woman" will not include silence in the face of injustice. To every woman and girl reading this: You are not a drum to be beaten. You are not a vessel to be broken. You are gold, you are kente, you are the very earth this nation stands on. Let us continue to write a new story for ourselves, one where our safety is not a privilege, but a non-negotiable right. #16DaysOfActivism #OrangeTheWorld #EndGBV #GhanaianWomen