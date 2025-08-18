Man banned from all UK stadiums after racially abusing Ghana's Antoine Semenyo

A man who racially abused Ghana international Antoine Semenyo has been banned from attending football matches across the United Kingdom (UK).

The 47-year-old, from Liverpool, was arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence after the incident during Bournemouth’s opening Premier League match against Liverpool at Anfield.

Police confirmed he has now been released on conditional bail, which includes strict restrictions. He is not allowed to attend any regulated football game in the UK and must also stay at least one mile away from any designated stadium.

The game was briefly paused in the 29th minute after Semenyo reported the abuse to the referee. Merseyside Police say their investigation is still ongoing and they are working closely with Liverpool Football Club.

The Black Stars player later shared his feelings on social media, saying the night at Anfield would remain unforgettable.

Semenyo grateful for support

“Because of how the entire football family stood together,” he wrote, adding thanks to his Bournemouth teammates, the Liverpool squad, supporters and Premier League officials “who handled it professionally.”

The Premier League and both clubs have stressed their commitment to tackling racism and supporting players. Incidents of discrimination have been a continuing problem in English football, but authorities have increased the use of bans and prosecutions to deter offenders.

Football banning orders are among the toughest measures available to punish fans involved in racist behaviour. They are designed to protect players and ensure stadiums remain safe spaces for all.

While the case against the suspect continues, the ban makes clear that racial abuse will not be tolerated anywhere in British football.

Meanwhile, another Ghanaian player, Christopher Antwi-Adjei was also racially abused in Germany on Sunday.

The Schalke 04 player was subjected to vile comments during Sunday's cup tie against FC Lokomotive Leipzig. The incident happened just 13 minutes into the match when the midfielder went to take a throw-in near the touchline.

