Football greats support Ghana’s Antoine Semenyo after racist attack

Football legends, pundits, players and more from across the world have backed Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo after he was racially abused during Bournemouth's opening day clash at Liverpool.
The 25-year-old was targeted by a supporter in the first half at Anfield, causing the referee to briefly stop play whilst officials dealt with the situation.
But Semenyo showed incredible character, bouncing back to score twice in what ended up being a 4-2 defeat.
Sky Sports pundits Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher were amongst those quick to slam the abuse during their live coverage of the match.
Neville, the former England defender, couldn't hide his anger about what happened. He said:
It overshadows what should be an amazing night. The first day of the Premier League season, a beautiful day. And that boy has [reported being] racially abused. It's despicable. I can't imagine what is going through that fan's mind. However, it has happened. It will keep on happening. It's a sorry state.
Ex-Liverpool centre-back Carragher was equally disgusted by what he witnessed. The former England international added:
With the amount of campaigns we have, it's shocking to see an incident like that. A shocking incident and rightly reported to the referee.
Liverpool boss Arne Slot also spoke out strongly against the incident after the final whistle. The Dutch manager praised Semenyo for not letting the abuse affect his performance on the pitch. Slot told reporters after the game:
"It's under investigation with the police now. The club statement made very clear how we feel about this. It's good that we talk about it because it's unacceptable in every football stadium, let alone at Anfield.
I spoke to him after the game and said we will try to do everything to find that person and I think they've already found him so that's a good thing. Wherever we can help him, we'll try to do so. Big credit to him when something happens like this and you can perform so well in the second half. He's not only a great player but he's very strong mentally.
Even Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk offered his support to the Bournemouth striker. The Dutch defender said:
We stand with (Semenyo) completely. These things can't happen. So anything he needs for support, I am here for him. I can't believe it [still happens] and. It shouldn't happen but unfortunately it does and it is an absolute disgrace in my eyes.
Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge took to social media to show his backing for Semenyo. He posted on his official X (formerly Twitter) account:
Liverpool won the match but it's Semenyo's night. 2 goals was the perfect response to the nonsense! You have my full support and respect. Shouldn't have had to deal with that tonight man. Dear abuser, you are no longer welcome at Anfield….
Real Madrid defender and Semenyo’s former Bournemouth teammate Dean Huijsen also showed his support for the Black Stars player on Instagram.
The Premier League has since released an official statement condemning the racist abuse.
Meanwhile, Semenyo also responded to the barbaric incident via Instragram, where he posted “When will it stop...” on his story.
He thanked everyone for standing by him.