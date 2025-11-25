Abedi Pele Donates Personal Trophy as Iconic Youth Tournament Makes a Comeback in Kumasi

#Featuredpost

Excitement filled the air at Nestlé Ghana’s Head Office in Dzorwulu as officials, football legends and education leaders gathered to celebrate the return of one of the country’s most cherished school competitions. The MILO U-13 Champions League is officially back, reaffirming Nestlé’s commitment to nurturing grassroots football across Ghana. The launch, which began with a lively music session at 5 p.m., brought together high-profile guests including Black Stars legend Andre “Dede” Ayew, as well as representatives from the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Ministry of Education, and the Ghana Education Service. In a symbolic and emotional moment, football great Abedi Pele donated one of his own trophies to be awarded to this year’s champions. His gesture represents a powerful passing of the torch, emphasizing the tournament’s role in shaping future football stars.

MILO U-13 Champions League Returns in Grand Style

During the unveiling, organizers remarked: “We searched everywhere for a trophy worthy of this rebirth — something that reflects the spirit of champions. Who better to provide that than the first Ghanaian to lift the UEFA Champions League?” Nestlé Ghana’s Managing Director, Salome Azevedo, reiterated the organisation’s long-standing dedication to youth development. “Football is a universal language. It unites people, develops character, and uncovers talent,” she said. The 2025 edition is set to reach more than 100,000 school children with over 20,000 competing directly in district, zonal and national stages. The national finals will take place from 1–6 December 2025 at the Paa Joe stadium in Kumasi. Sixteen qualifying schools will battle for supremacy in a festival of youthful football talent.

This year’s competition will include categories for boys, girls and differently-abled athletes, ensuring inclusive participation across the board. As brand Icon for the 2025 edition, Andre Ayew delivered a heartfelt message to the young players. “I once stood exactly where you are — full of hunger, full of hope. Football has taken me far because I worked hard,” he said. He urged participants to embrace discipline and resilience: “Listen to your coaches, stay focused and believe in yourself, even when the journey is difficult. Dream boldly and always give your best.” Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah also shared his reflections, reminding the players that “football is more than a sport — it teaches discipline, teamwork, resilience and respect.”

In a recorded message, the Minister for Youth and Sports, Hon. Mustapha Ussif, expressed strong government support. “The return of this championship is a testament to resilience. The President has mandated the ministry and its agencies to strengthen investment in grassroots sports,” he said. He further encouraged technical teams and scouts to treat the competition as “a crucial breeding ground for future talent.” Deputy Director-General of the Ghana Education Service, Professor Smile Dzisi, welcomed its return, noting that “many great players emerged from this league,” and expressing confidence that new stars will be discovered. The MILO Champions League has, over its 30-year history, unearthed exceptional talent, including Sulley Muntari, Michael Essien, Asamoah Gyan, Abdul Majeed Waris, Fatau Ishahaku and Clifford Aboagye, all of whom have gone on to build impressive professional careers at home and abroad. This year’s tournament forms part of MILO’s wider sports development programme, which has already reached 1.9 million school children nationwide through its partnership with the Ghana Education Service. Beyond the pitch, the MILO Champions League offers a platform where lifelong values such as teamwork, perseverance, discipline and healthy living. Core principles that align strongly with national education goals. Organizers noted: “At MILO, we believe every child deserves a chance to shine. We’re not only raising athletes, we’re building confident, resilient, values-driven young people. That’s what we mean by Raising Champions Together.” As Ghana looks ahead to the December showdown in Kumasi, one question lingers: which school will lift Abedi Pele’s historic trophy and be crowned the 2025 MILO Champions? The nation waits in anticipation.

