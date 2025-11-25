Nana Agradaa takes on new identity as ‘Evangelist Josephine Asiamah’ inside prison

Evangelist Patricia Asiamah, widely known as Nana Agradaa, has assumed a new identity while serving her custodial sentence at the Nsawam Female Prison, her husband, Angel Asiamah, has revealed.

Addressing members of the Heaven’s Way Church during a service on 22 November 2025, Mr Asiamah disclosed that his wife now responds to the name Evangelist Josephine Asiamah, a choice he believes reflects a transformative phase in her spiritual journey.

He explained that he initially questioned why she had opted for the name Josephine, but later drew a connection to the biblical figure Joseph, who was known for ministering to fellow prisoners.

“My wife told me that in prison her name has been changed, and the name she answers to now is Evangelist Josephine Asiamah, also called Mama Pat. That is a new name, and it should show you that a new chapter has begun in her life. Whenever someone changes their name, a new life follows,” he stated.

“When I returned home that evening, I wondered why she chose Josephine. Then it occurred to me that it may be because she is doing the work Joseph did in prison—sharing God’s word and interpreting dreams for inmates.”

Mr Asiamah also responded to circulating rumours about the evangelist’s physical appearance after nearly five months in detention. He dismissed suggestions that her complexion had changed significantly, arguing that such comments were exaggerated.

“People were saying she has become dark. All Black people are dark, so if she appears darker, is that news? A comfortable lifestyle can lighten your complexion. She used to live in luxury, spending all day in air-conditioned rooms. Now, she is an African woman living under harsher conditions, so there is nothing unusual about her looking darker,” he remarked.