Antwi-Adjei: Another Ghanaian player suffers racist abuse in Germany after Semenyo

Another Ghanaian footballer has been targeted with racist abuse in Germany. Schalke's Christopher Antwi-Adjei was subjected to vile comments during Sunday's cup tie against FC Lokomotive Leipzig.

The incident happened just 13 minutes into the match when the midfielder went to take a throw-in near the touchline. Home supporters directed racist language at the 30-year-old, forcing officials to halt play temporarily.

Antwi-Adjei and Schalke captain Kenan Karaman immediately alerted the referee, who stopped the game so Leipzig could make an announcement over the stadium speakers.

But rather than showing support, sections of the home crowd made things worse by booing Antwi-Adjei every time he touched the ball for the rest of the match.

Schalke have hit back hard at the abuse, releasing a strong statement condemning what happened to their player. The Bundesliga 2 club said the racist comments have no place in football or society.

Police are now investigating after Antwi-Adjei reported the incident to authorities.

Club condemns attack on Antwi-Adjei

Schalke's sporting director Frank Baumann spoke out on behalf of the entire club on Sunday evening, backing their player completely. Baumann said:

First and foremost, I feel very sorry for Christopher that he had to hear such words. We condemn this behaviour in the strongest terms and hope the perpetrator can be identified.

Schalke 04's fans and members have made a clear and unequivocal commitment in our statutes and mission statement to fight against discrimination and racism, and as a club and board we represent those values without compromise. We stand firmly by Christopher's side.

Antwi-Adjei, who has been with Schalke since 2020, now faces the challenge of putting this disgraceful experience behind him as the season continues.

Alleged racist attack on Antoine Semenyo

This comes after Ghana international Antoine Semenyo was also subjected to racial attack during the English Premier League opener between Bournemouth and Liverpool on Friday, August 15, 2025.