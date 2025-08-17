FIFA condemns racist abuse of Semenyo during Liverpool match, vows support

FIFA has issued a forceful condemnation of the racist abuse directed at AFC Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo during Friday's Premier League match against Liverpool at Anfield.
The Ghanaian international alerted referee Anthony Taylor to the incident, prompting a temporary suspension of play in the 28th minute while officials addressed the matter with both managers.
The alleged perpetrator was immediately removed from the stadium by security personnel in coordination with local authorities.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino delivered a strong statement regarding the incident:
It is absolutely unacceptable to see the racist abuse aimed at AFC Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo which led to a stoppage of their Premier League match against Liverpool FC at Anfield last night.
Infantino further emphasised football's stance against discrimination:
Football has no place for racism or any form of discrimination – Antoine's courage and performance on the pitch, despite such adversity, is a powerful example of strength and dignity for players worldwide.
The governing body outlined its support mechanisms, with Infantino stating:
The Players' Voice Panel, established as part of the five pillars against racism adopted by FIFA Congress in 2024, will be in touch with Antoine and is monitoring these situations closely. We are committed to ensuring that players are respected and protected and that competition organisers and law enforcement authorities take appropriate action.
FIFA's president concluded with a message of solidarity:
Everyone at FIFA, The Players' Voice Panel and the whole football community stands firmly with Antoine, and we will continue to offer our unequivocal support to him, Bournemouth, the Premier League and The FA to ensure strong deterrents are in place and actions taken to eradicate racism and discrimination from our game.
Police Make Arrest Following Incident
Merseyside Police confirmed the detention of a 47-year-old man suspected of committing a racially aggravated public order offence during the match. Chief Inspector Kev Chatterton, the match commander, stated,
Merseyside Police will not tolerate hate crime of any form. We take incidents like this very seriously and will be proactively seeking football banning orders against those responsible.
Semenyo's Resilient Performance
Despite the disturbing incident, the 24-year-old forward demonstrated exceptional professionalism, scoring twice to bring Bournemouth level before Liverpool ultimately secured a 4-2 victory through late goals from Federico Chiesa and Mohamed Salah.
This latest episode highlights the persistent challenge of racism in football and underscores the sport's continued need for robust measures to protect players and maintain the integrity of competition. FIFA's swift response signals its commitment to confronting discrimination at all levels of the game.