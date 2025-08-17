NPP grants amnesty to suspended members ahead of 2028 elections

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has declared a general amnesty for members who were either suspended or facing disciplinary action, in a move aimed at promoting unity and reconciliation within the party.

The decision was communicated in a directive signed by the Acting National Chairman, Danquah Smith Buttey, following an Emergency National Council meeting held on Friday, July 25, 2025.

The statement read.

We hereby serve notice that this directive lifts all such suspensions and waives any ongoing proceedings against affected members,

MUST READ: Top 6 African countries that have produced the most legendary boxers

ADVERTISEMENT

The party, however, clarified that members seeking reinstatement must formally apply to the national secretariat. Additionally, reinstated members will not be eligible to contest in any internal party election until a mandatory two-year waiting period has passed.

According to the directive, the measure reflects the NPP’s determination to consolidate internal cohesion, strengthen solidarity, and prepare collectively for the political tasks ahead—particularly the 2028 general elections.

The statement further cautioned party leaders at all levels against arbitrary suspensions, stressing that disciplinary processes must strictly adhere to the party’s constitution.

It concluded, urging executives across the country to abide by the new guidelines.

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Secretariat requests your full compliance with this directive

Why the sudden move?

The NPP’s decision to grant amnesty and reconcile with suspended members is widely seen as a strategic step that could significantly influence the party’s fortunes in the 2028 elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

By healing internal rifts and rebuilding trust among grassroots supporters, the party is positioning itself to consolidate its base and minimise the risk of fragmentation ahead of a decisive national contest.

This approach also enables the NPP to draw on the experience, networks, and loyalty of reinstated members who may have felt marginalised in the past.