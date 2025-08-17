Premier League Preview: Manchester United vs Arsenal - H2H, lineups & prediction

Arsenal head into this Premier League clash looking to extend their dominance over Manchester United, having gone unbeaten in the last five league meetings.

While the Gunners have lost just two of their last 14 encounters against United, their record at Old Trafford remains a concern: only three wins in 22 visits over the past 19 years.

Interestingly, all seven of Arsenal’s league victories at Old Trafford since 1979 have been by the same 1-0 scoreline, including last season’s triumph.

Mikel Arteta’s side enter the campaign once again with aspirations of ending their long wait for a Premier League title. After finishing runners-up in each of the last three seasons, Arsenal are determined to take the final step.

No team in English top-flight history has finished second four consecutive years, a fate the Gunners will be desperate to avoid.

Arteta has bolstered his squad with six summer signings while also banking on better fortune with injuries this time around.

However, their opening fixtures are unforgiving, with Liverpool, Manchester City, and Newcastle all to come before the end of September. Still, Arsenal’s 21-game unbeaten league run against fellow “big six” opposition offers plenty of optimism.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are eager to bounce back from one of their worst-ever league campaigns, finishing 15th last season — their lowest since 1974.

Despite a stirring Europa League quarter-final comeback against Lyon, their European adventure ended in disappointment with a timid semi-final exit to Spurs.

With no European football this year, manager Rúben Amorim will have more time on the training ground but also greater pressure to deliver domestically.

Since his arrival in November, United have struggled at Old Trafford, losing seven of 13 league matches there.

Head-to-Head Record

Matches Played: 243

Manchester United Wins: 102

Draws: 51

Arsenal Wins: 90

Probable Lineups

Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Ødegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyökeres, Martinelli.

Manchester United (3-4-2-1): Onana; De Ligt, Maguire, Yoro; Dalot, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Cunha; Šeško.

Prediction

Both sides should find the net in what promises to be an exciting encounter. However, Arsenal’s superior form and consistency against top opposition give them the edge.

