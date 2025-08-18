Ghana’s fastest men set up base in USA ahead of World Athletics Championship

Ghana's fastest sprinters have arrived in America to prepare for the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo later this year.

The seven-man team touched down in Texas on Sunday for two weeks of intensive training at Texas A&M University before heading to Japan for the global competition.

Leading the squad is Abdul Rasheed-Saminu, who made history in May by becoming Ghana's fastest man with a time of 9.86 seconds. The speedster went even faster in July, clocking 9.84 seconds at Powder Springs, though that had wind assistance.

Benjamin Azamati will join the group later after competing in Europe on August 18. He ran 9.98 seconds in California back in May, making him another key weapon in Ghana's sprint arsenal.

The other sprinters already in camp are Ibrahim Fuseini, Barnabas Aggerh, Mustapha Bokpin and Isaac Botsio. All seven have posted Ghana's fastest 100m times this year.

Here are their best 2025 performances:

Abdul-Rasheed Saminu: 9.84s at Powder Springs in July.

Benjamin Azamati: 9.98s at Sherman Oaks in May.

Ibrahim Fuseini: 10.03s at Lubbock in May.

Barnabas Aggerh: 10.06s at Marion in May.

Joseph Paul Amoah: 10.08s in London, Canada in June.

Mustapha Bokpin: 10.09s at Powder Springs in July.

Isaac Botsio: 10.11s at Canyon in April.

Ghana Relay Team

Coach George Pincock, who runs the athletics programme at Texas A&M, will oversee their training sessions.

Ghana secured their place at the World Championships through their 4x100m relay team, who qualified with a time of 38.32 seconds. The relay squad finished second in their heat at the World Athletics Relays in China back in May.

The team includes Joseph Paul Amoah, Sean Safo-Antwi, Ibrahim Fuseini, Barnabas Aggerh, and Mustapha Alufu Bokpin, giving Ghana strong medal hopes in both individual and relay events.