How Ghana stunned everyone to qualify for World Athletics Championship (Video)

Ghana’s men’s 4x100m relay team have qualified for the 2025 World Athletics Championships after finishing second in the Round 2 qualifiers at the World Relays in Guangzhou.

The team, made up of Barnabas Aggerh, Joseph Paul Amoah, Mustapha Alufar Bokpin, and Ibrahim Fuseini, ran an impressive time of 38.32 seconds.

They finished just behind France, who crossed the line in 38.31 seconds. This solid performance secured Ghana one of the final spots at the upcoming global event in Tokyo.

Pablo Mateo, Jeff Erius, Ryan Zeze, and Aymeric Priam, made up the France team and crossed the line first with a time of 38.31s.

Ghana narrowly missed out on direct qualification on Saturday but made the most of their second chance on Sunday. There was one change to the team from Saturday’s race as Mustapha Bokpin replaced Sean Safo-Antwi in the third leg.

Despite a shaky baton handover between Aggerh and Amoah early in the race, Ghana stayed in contention. The race turned in their favour thanks to a brilliant final leg by Ibrahim Fuseini, whose strong finish ensured Ghana’s place at the World Championships.

This marks the second consecutive time Ghana has qualified for the World Championships, showing how much the country’s athletics has improved in recent years.

GOC congratulates relay team

Following the qualification, the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) congratulated the team, praising their effort, discipline, and determination.

The GOC also commended Ghana Athletics, especially its president, Fusseini Bawah, for guiding the sport’s growth and helping develop world-class athletes.