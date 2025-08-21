Maxwell Konadu named new Black Satellites coach

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed the appointment of Maxwell Konadu as the new head coach of the Black Satellites.

Konadu takes over from Desmond Ofei, who previously led the national U-20 men’s team. The 51-year-old coach is widely regarded as one of the most experienced tacticians in Ghanaian football, with a career spanning club and national duties.

He has coached some of the biggest clubs in the Ghana Premier League, including Asante Kotoko, Eleven Wonders, Legon Cities, and Nsoatreman FC. During his time with Kotoko, he guided the team to the 2012 league title and later won the President’s Cup in 2019.

Most recently, he made history by leading Nsoatreman FC to their first-ever MTN FA Cup crown in the 2023/24 season.

On the international stage, Konadu twice steered the Black Galaxies to WAFU Championship success in 2013 and 2017. He has also worked as assistant coach of the Black Stars, serving under both Akwasi Appiah and former Chelsea manager Avram Grant.

Maxwell Konadu with FA Cup trophy

GFA express confidence in Maxwell Konadu

In a statement released today, the GFA expressed confidence in his ability, noting:

Konadu will be supported by Johnson Smith of Nations FC and Winfred Dormon of Dreams FC as assistants. Kelvin Agyemang will serve as Goalkeepers Coach.