A South American cup match between Independiente and Universidad de Chile was abandoned after serious crowd trouble broke out at the Libertadores de America stadium in Buenos Aires.

The Copa Sudamericana last-16 clash descended into chaos just after half-time when supporters from both sides started fighting in the stands. Universidad de Chile fans threw objects at home supporters whilst reports suggest a stun bomb was set off during the violence, per the Sun.

Shocking footage posted online showed one supporter attacking another with a metal pole. Several fans suffered head injuries and were seen bleeding in the stands after the trouble kicked off.

Match abandoned after stun bomb explosion and violence leave fans injured [Video]

Match officials act quickly

ADVERTISEMENT

Referee Gustavo Tejera suspended the game immediately when it became clear the situation was out of control. Stadium security and police reportedly couldn't get into the stands because of the number of fans involved in the fighting.

Gates were opened in one section to let supporters escape the violence. Officials gave Universidad de Chile fans 20 minutes to leave the ground in hopes the match could continue, but the decision was eventually made to call it off completely.

The game was abandoned with the score at 1-1, leaving Universidad de Chile ahead 2-1 on aggregate after winning the first leg 1-0. No new date has been set for completing the tie.

Players waiting for match tp resume

ADVERTISEMENT

Official response

Independiente posted a brief statement on social media confirming the abandonment. The club said:

The match for the second leg of the Round of 16 has been officially suspended due to the incidents.

CONMEBOL, South America's football governing body, blamed the cancellation on "the lack of security guarantees from the local club and local security authorities." They warned that disciplinary action could follow. CONMEBOL added:

All information regarding the events that occurred inside and outside the stadium will be sent to the Disciplinary Committee of the South American Football Confederation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Argentine media reported that more than 300 Universidad de Chile supporters were arrested after the violence.

Presidential intervention

Chile's president Gabriel Boric condemned the incidents on social media, calling them wrong on multiple levels.

He added that his government's priority was checking on Chilean citizens who were attacked and ensuring proper medical treatment for the injured.

ADVERTISEMENT

MUST READ: Kwesi Appiah responds to reports of Sudan offering him a blank cheque

Boric instructed Chile's ambassador to Argentina to visit both the police station holding detained fans and hospitals treating the injured.