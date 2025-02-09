Police reveal shocking details of Kotoko fan’s death

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Lydia Donkor, who has been assigned by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to investigate the tragic stabbing of Asante Kotoko fan Francis Yaw Frimpong, known as Pooley, has revealed new details about the incident.

She confirmed that the attack took place outside the stadium, not inside as initially reported, during the violent clash that led to Pooley's death on Sunday, February 2, 2025.

In an interview with JoySports, the Chairperson of the GFA's Security Committee clarified the sequence of events, asserting that strict security measures were in place at the stadium.

She said:

This unfortunate incident did not happen inside the stadium. It happened outside, and he was later picked up by a tricycle and dropped at that section of the stadium.

She also addressed rumours suggesting that a knife had been brought into the stadium, stating:

There are all kinds of comments suggesting the police allowed someone to enter the stadium with a knife. Let me state that the police enforce a strict search regime.

Comments on alleged fan beef

DCOP Donkor also commented on reports of a possible ongoing feud between Pooley and some Nsoatreman fans. She emphasized that if Pooley had felt threatened, he could have sought police protection.

She stated:

The best advice I can give is that if he had any genuine concerns about threats to his life, he could have approached the police or informed someone in the area so that we would be aware.