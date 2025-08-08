Nothing is too late - Ghana legend backs ex-Man City prodigy to shine at Bechem United

Former Black Stars striker Prince Tagoe has thrown his support behind former Manchester City prospect Aminu Mohammed following his move to Bechem United.

The 24-year-old winger has signed with the Hunters after a difficult period in European football that saw his promising career stall.

Mohammed originally left Ghana as a highly-rated teenager from WAFA, attracting interest from Real Madrid and Bayern Munich before City paid a reported fee of £2 million for his services.

His four years at the Etihad proved disappointing. Mohammed never broke into the first team and spent most of his time on loan at Dutch clubs Nac Breda and FC Dordrecht, plus Belgium's Lommel SK.

City released him in 2022, leaving the forward without a club for two years.

Bechem United confirmed the signing on social media, posting:

With his pace, power and European flair, Aminu is set to bring flair, creativity and goals to our frontline. Dawowar nan ta fi ƙarfin da da! - This comeback will be stronger than before.

Prince Tagoe throws support behind Aminu

Mohammed also shared the announcement on his Instagram page and it caught the attention of Tagoe, who responded with encouraging words on social media:

Nothing is too late son. Congratulations and good luck.

Mohammed represented Ghana at the 2017 Under-17 World Cup in India alongside current stars like Mohammed Kudus and Gideon Mensah. That tournament showcase led to his big-money move to England, but things didn't work out as planned.

Now he's back where it all began, hoping to rediscover the form that once made him one of Ghana's most promising young talents.

Bechem finished 10th last season with 47 points, and will be counting on Mohammed's European experience to help improve their league position.