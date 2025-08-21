Top GFA executive resigns in protest over presidential term extension

A senior Ghana Football Association (GFA) official has quit his job in protest at the decision to let presidents serve longer terms.

Yakubu Abdul Salam, President of New Edubiase United and Chairman of the Ghana FA U-19 Elite Championship Management Committee, has stepped down from his position in protest at the extension of the GFA presidential term.

Salam submitted his resignation letter to the GFA on Monday, reports Ghanasoccernet.

This comes days after openly criticising the decision by Congress to increase the limit from two terms to three.

At the GFA’s 31st Ordinary Session of Congress, held last week at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram, 114 of the 124 members present voted in favour of the amendment. The outcome has sparked debate within Ghanaian football, with supporters and stakeholders divided on the move.

Explaining his position before the vote, Salam said:

I’m against the proposal for a third term because eight years is sufficient for every president to contribute to our football. I will tell Kurt Okraku just to finish his second term and leave.

He added:

Is it not so obvious that football fans, journalists, politicians, and the general public are all not in support of the proposed GFA three-term proposal? The system isn’t exclusive to ‘football people’.

Three terms for GFA President

The decision allows current GFA President Kurt Okraku the possibility of staying in office for up to 12 years instead of the previous eight.

While his supporters see the change as a chance to maintain stability and continue reforms, critics argue it concentrates too much power in the office and limits leadership renewal.

